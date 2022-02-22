Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend payment by 52.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of HII opened at $186.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.28.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,085,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

