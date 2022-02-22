Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.
Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend payment by 52.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.
Shares of HII opened at $186.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.28.
In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,085,000 after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.
