mStable USD One Day Trading Volume Tops $391,192.00 (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.14 million and approximately $391,192.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,540.66 or 1.00047573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00064501 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00022621 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.00343241 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000801 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

