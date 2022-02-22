mStable USD Market Capitalization Achieves $41.14 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.14 million and $391,192.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,540.66 or 1.00047573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00064501 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00022621 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.00343241 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000801 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.