EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.560-$6.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.590-$1.650 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.44.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.63.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,149,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

