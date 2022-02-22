Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) versus Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Head to Head Review

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Scheid Vineyards and Shineco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Shineco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Shineco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $62.74 million 0.22 -$4.72 million $14.89 1.07 Shineco $3.02 million 12.16 -$31.44 million N/A N/A

Scheid Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards 20.92% N/A N/A Shineco N/A -63.65% -45.24%

Summary

Scheid Vineyards beats Shineco on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

Scheid Vineyards, Inc. engages in the retailing of wine. It also involved in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. The firm offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G. Scheid in 1971 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. The Herbal Products segment involves in the processing and distribution of traditional Chinese medicinal herbal products as well as other pharmaceutical products. The Other Agricultural Products segment comprises planting, processing, and distribution of green and organic agricultural produce and growing and cultivating of Chinese Yew trees. The company was founded on August 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

