Head to Head Review: BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) vs. SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment 63.47% 6.15% 2.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.03 $13.92 million $1.14 12.22

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Senior Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and SLR Senior Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Senior Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

SLR Senior Investment has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.86%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

