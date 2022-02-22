Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) & Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Critical Comparison

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Allbirds alerts:

26.2% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Under Armour shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Under Armour shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Allbirds and Under Armour, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 2 10 0 2.83 Under Armour 1 8 17 0 2.62

Allbirds presently has a consensus target price of $22.82, indicating a potential upside of 150.75%. Under Armour has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 64.75%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Under Armour.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and Under Armour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds N/A N/A N/A Under Armour 7.82% 21.12% 7.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allbirds and Under Armour’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Under Armour $4.47 billion 1.76 -$549.18 million $0.94 17.60

Allbirds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Under Armour.

Summary

Under Armour beats Allbirds on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications. The company was founded by Kevin A. Plank in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.