Analysts Set Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) PT at $34.50

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of AVID stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,669 shares of company stock valued at $485,373. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 223,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.