Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $7,473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,831,388. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Argus raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of -127.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.