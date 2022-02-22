Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GBT opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

