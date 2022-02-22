Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GBT opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Earnings History for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

