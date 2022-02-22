Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 28.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

STZ opened at $215.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -719.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

