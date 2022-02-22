Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 200 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average is $117.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

