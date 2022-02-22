Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.13. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

