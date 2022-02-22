AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

