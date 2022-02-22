Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOVA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

