CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report $1.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.68. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CBRE Group.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $426,873,000. Amundi purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,671,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,455 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after buying an additional 846,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $99.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

