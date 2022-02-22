Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $509,000 Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in 2U were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 2U by 21.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 80,413 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 2U by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 475,339 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $726.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

