Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,581,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4,663.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 646,686 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,860,000 after purchasing an additional 36,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $87.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.