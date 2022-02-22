Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,125 by UBS Group

Shell (LON:SHEL) received a GBX 2,125 ($28.90) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($33.18) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,375 ($32.30) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,038 ($27.72) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,422.25 ($32.94).

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 1,985.36 ($27.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £151.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,080 ($28.29).

In other Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.74), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,271,317.83).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

