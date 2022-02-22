STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Raymond James

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

NYSE:STAG opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in STAG Industrial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co grew its position in STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

