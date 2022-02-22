Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

AEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NYSE AEE opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. Ameren has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,740,000 after buying an additional 76,051 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after buying an additional 662,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

