FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Lowered to $351.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $375.00 to $351.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

FDS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS opened at $403.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.44. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,526,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.