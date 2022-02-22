Two Sigma Investments LP Has $16.54 Million Stock Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 786.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733,997 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $9,933,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

