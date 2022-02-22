Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 549,682 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 43,996 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $17,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 65,122 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Imperial Oil’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

