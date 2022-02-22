Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 83,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.54% of Yelp worth $14,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,067 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,160 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 63.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Yelp Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

