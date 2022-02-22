Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Position Cut by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,312,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $4,080,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PZZA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

PZZA stock opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -278.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

