Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $12.26 Million Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 775,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.46% of Golub Capital BDC worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 34,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

GBDC opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

