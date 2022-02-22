TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 103 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 164,672.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 377,101 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 450.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,685,000 after purchasing an additional 291,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 120.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,762,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 111.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 323,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,074,000 after purchasing an additional 170,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Heckart bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.03 per share, with a total value of $109,212.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $841,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,966 shares of company stock worth $10,517,315 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $186.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 283.24, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SITM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

