9,551 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after buying an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 942.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after buying an additional 533,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after buying an additional 496,030 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NYSE AI opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.07.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.