9,551 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after buying an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 942.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,331,000 after buying an additional 533,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,040,000 after buying an additional 496,030 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.
AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
C3.ai Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
