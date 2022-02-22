Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 151.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 588,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,399 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Avantor were worth $24,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 21.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Avantor by 121.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 585,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,787,000 after buying an additional 321,114 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,639,000 after buying an additional 1,849,494 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

AVTR stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,667 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

