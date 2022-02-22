IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 860.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,963 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $7,483,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ IAC opened at $109.55 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.