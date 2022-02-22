Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Acacia Research by 129.6% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 792,065 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the third quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acacia Research by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Acacia Research by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,859,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,418,000 after buying an additional 270,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the third quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Acacia Research stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Acacia Research Co. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $195.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42.

In other Acacia Research news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein bought 25,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

