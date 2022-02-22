SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,915 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF stock opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 71,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,049. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.