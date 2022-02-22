SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $45.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17.

