Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $137 million-$147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.95 million.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Shares of AZTA stock opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.66. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $70.17 and a 52 week high of $124.79.
About Brooks Automation
Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a ?cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the ?pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.
