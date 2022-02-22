Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $137 million-$147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.95 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.66. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $70.17 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a ?cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the ?pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

