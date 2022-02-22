SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 186 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $811,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.20. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.47 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

