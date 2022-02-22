SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day moving average of $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.