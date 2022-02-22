SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDB. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $56.34 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.96 and a 52-week high of $59.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31.

