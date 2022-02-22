Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in BioLineRx were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BioLineRx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioLineRx by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.98. BioLineRx Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLineRx Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.