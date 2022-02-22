Intellectus Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in BioLineRx were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BioLineRx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioLineRx by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.98. BioLineRx Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.34.
BioLineRx Profile
BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.
