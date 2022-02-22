Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Stock Position Boosted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 992.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the third quarter worth about $251,000.

Shares of HERO opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $36.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

