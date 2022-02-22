Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 28,210 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2,564.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $189.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $187.94 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.09.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

