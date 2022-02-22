Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) Announces GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Henderson Diversified Income Trust stock opened at GBX 78.86 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.09. The company has a market cap of £148.09 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 76.71 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.70 ($1.26).
About Henderson Diversified Income Trust
