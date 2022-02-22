Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) Announces GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income Trust stock opened at GBX 78.86 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.09. The company has a market cap of £148.09 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 76.71 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.70 ($1.26).

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

