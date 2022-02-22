Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $71.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 236.39% from the company’s current price.

FTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,137,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,083,000 after buying an additional 1,371,477 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,326,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,662,000 after buying an additional 1,619,095 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 11.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $27,069,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.