Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $24,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after buying an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after buying an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,781,000 after buying an additional 256,216 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after buying an additional 424,732 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $178.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASND shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

