Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $24,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after buying an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after buying an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,781,000 after buying an additional 256,216 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after buying an additional 424,732 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $178.71.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
