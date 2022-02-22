4,610 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Victoria’s Secret Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
