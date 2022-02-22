4,610 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

