Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,754 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.31. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

