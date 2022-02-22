Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stake Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1,415.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,416 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $85,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,702 shares of company stock worth $6,239,837 in the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

