National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000.

IGM stock opened at $370.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.58. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $338.18 and a 52-week high of $453.66.

IGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

