National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $129,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $87,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $44,520,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after purchasing an additional 291,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,470 shares of company stock worth $11,963,776. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

