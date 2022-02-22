National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,254,850 shares of company stock worth $48,492,710 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of SNAP opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

